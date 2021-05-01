Eagles got a playmaker, extra first-round pick and depth

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles added an extra first-round pick next year before selecting the Heisman Trophy winner and spent the rest of the draft focused mainly on defense. Trading up to take Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith at No. 10 after moving down from the sixth spot to the 12th easily was the highlight of Philadelphia’s draft. The Eagles got a high-ceiling offensive lineman with a long injury history when they took Crimson Tide center Landon Dickerson in the second round. They took Louisiana Tech defensive tackle Milton Williams in the third round and picked up two more defensive lineman in the sixth round Saturday: USC tackle Marlon Tuipulotu and Coastal Carolina end Tarron Johnson.