Eagles draft an offensive and defensive linemen on Day 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles took another Alabama player, selecting offensive lineman Landon Dickerson in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night. The Eagles traded up to draft Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith at No. 10 overall in the first round. They stayed put to chose Dickerson at No. 37. The 6-foot-5, 333-pound Dickerson is a versatile lineman who is coming off a torn ACL in the SEC championship game in December. Dickerson was projected as late first-round pick before his injury. He provides insurance behind three-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce and depth at the guard sports.