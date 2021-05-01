Empire State Building celebrates its 90th year

NEW YORK CITY (WBNG) -- One of New York's most iconic structures is celebrating a milestone Saturday as the Empire State Building turns 90 years old.

As many other structures have surpassed the Empire State Building in height, the 1,454-foot tall building is still an imposing structure for residents and guests of New York City and carries with it a rich history.

The Empire State Building was constructed during the Great Depression, taking builders one year and 45 days to complete. In 1931, the building was topped off and began its reign as a staple figure of the city.

New York City's Mayor, Bill de Blasio, was at the Empire State Building today to celebrate its longevity.

DeBlasio said people are so fond of the structure because it expresses hope, and is a great place to dream.

"90 years young, and what a perfect year for this anniversary, because New Yorkers are ready to move forward," said Mayor de Blasio.

de Blasio continues to say the Empire State Building stood as a beacon through depression, war, and many other challenges that faced the nation and the state, and will continue to " look out over the recovery of New York City" as we move forward with the COVID-19 pandemic.