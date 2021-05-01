Filmmaking is thriving in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Evan Scudner needed to make it rain on a cloudless summer day — and not just make it rain, but create a hurricanelike torrential downpour. So he did what any other clever film production veteran would do: He drew water from a nearby fire hydrant and coupled it with a wind machine. The violent storm was created in the streets of Reading for the recently released film “Night of the Sicario,” shot back-to-back in 2019 with another action thriller, “Locked In.” Both films showcase the local area and the kinship between many of the film production studios in and around Lancaster County.