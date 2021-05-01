Flaherty goes to 5-0, DeJong homers as Cards beat Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Flaherty pitched six solid innings to keep his record perfect and Paul DeJong hit a three-run homer in the first inning to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 12-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Flaherty struck out nine while winning his fifth consecutive start. He gave up three runs on six hits and two walks and improved to 7-1 in 10 career starts against the Pirates. DeJong’s homer off Trevor Cahill capped a four-run first. St. Louis won for the seventh time in nine games.