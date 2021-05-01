‘Girls who Code’ in Binghamton celebrated the groups’ graduates with online celebration

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton University is celebrating its "Girls who code" with a graduation celebration today for those in the program.

The Girls Who Code program partners college students and local high schoolers and middle schoolers to teach the skill of coding to the next generation of women.

IBM Vice President Christine Liss was the keynote speaker at the graduation event and said it is important for women and girls to know that success in tech is possible anywhere, including here in Broome County

"I have been here in Broome County my entire life. High School to college and I have been able to progress my career to my level right here, from Vestal," Liss says.

The graduating students presented their projects during the event, including quizzes games the girls programmed themselves.

They said they were grateful the event lent itself to being held on an online platform.

For more information on the Girls Who Code group, click here.