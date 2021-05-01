Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are intent on giving Ben Roethlisberger as many weapons as possible before he calls it a career. The Steelers selected Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth in the second round of the draft. The team ignored major concerns along the offensive line to address depth at tight end after Vance McDonald retired in January. The pick is the second at an offensive skill position in as many selections for the Steelers. Pittsburgh selected running back Najee Harris in the first round.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles took another Alabama player, selecting offensive lineman Landon Dickerson in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night. The Eagles traded up to draft Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith at No. 10 overall in the first round. They stayed put to chose Dickerson at No. 37. The 6-foot-5, 333-pound Dickerson is a versatile lineman who is coming off a torn ACL in the SEC championship game in December. Dickerson was projected as late first-round pick before his injury. He provides insurance behind three-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce and depth at the guard sports.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris each scored 18 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 126-104 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Dwight Howard had a team-high 19 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers, who routed the Hawks for the second straight game. Philadelphia began play 1½ games behind Brooklyn for the top seed in the East. Trae Young scored 32 points in his return after a four-game absence due to an ankle injury, and Clint Capela had 11 points and 15 rebounds for Atlanta. The Hawks stayed in fifth place in the East.

UNDATED (AP) — Chase Anderson swung and missed at a passed ball on a third strike that let two runs score, and he tossed five solid innings to lead the Phillies to a 2-1 win over the Mets. The Mets and Phillies turned the eighth inning into a bench-emptying, trash-talking affair that spiced up a routine game. The benches cleared in the eighth inning after Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado jawed at Dominic Smith after he struck him out to end a rally. Mets reliever Miguel Castro then chased Rhys Hoskins down the line in the bottom of the inning and the benches again emptied.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies placed shortstop Didi Gregorius on the COVID-related injured list. He’s hitting .250 with two home runs and 14 RBIs this season. The Phillies recalled C Rafael Marchan from the alternate site in Lehigh Valley before Friday’s game against the Mets.

UNDATED (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are happy but not satisfied after clinching a 15th straight playoff berth. Pittsburgh’s postseason streak is the longest active streak in major North American professional sports. The team’s celebration after a victory over Washington that clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs was muted. While head coach Mike Sullivan praised his team for its hard work, he said it only sets the stage for the “real fun” that will begin when the postseason starts in a little over two weeks.