Man paralyzed as teen dies 29 years after Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) --A man shot and paralyzed nearly 30 years ago in Rochester has died from complications from the shooting.

The Democrat & Chronicle reported Friday that authorities will not pursue further charges in the death of Rasheem Broughton.

The 45-year-old was shot in the neck in 1991 and died Feb. 23. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide resulting from complications of the bullet that penetrated his spine and left him a quadriplegic.

Broughton had been visiting his grandmother at the time of the shooting. The man charged in the shooting served 16 years and was released in 2008.