Skip to Content

Man paralyzed as teen dies 29 years after Rochester shooting

3:22 pm NewsTop Stories
Police-Car-GFX

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) --A man shot and paralyzed nearly 30 years ago in Rochester has died from complications from the shooting.

The Democrat & Chronicle reported Friday that authorities will not pursue further charges in the death of Rasheem Broughton.

The 45-year-old was shot in the neck in 1991 and died Feb. 23. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide resulting from complications of the bullet that penetrated his spine and left him a quadriplegic.

Broughton had been visiting his grandmother at the time of the shooting. The man charged in the shooting served 16 years and was released in 2008.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content