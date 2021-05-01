Medina, Castellanos each score as NYCFC beats Union 2-0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jesús Medina and Valentín Castellanos each scored a goal to help New York City beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0. The 24-year-old Medina and 22-year-old Castellanos have scored three goals apiece this season for New York City (2-1-0). Medina first-timed a one-touch pass by Anton Tinnerholm into the net from point-blank range to open the scoring in the fifth minute. The Union (0-2-1) played a man down after José Martínez was shown a straight red card in the 16th minute for violent conduct. Philadelphia, the winner of the 2020 Supporters Shield, has scored just one goal in three games this season.