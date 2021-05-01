More showers tonight

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds early. Few passing showers between 9 PM and 1 AM 60%. Low of 46 (40-48). Winds out of the south, southwest at 5-15 mph.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers develop during the morning 60%. Isolated thunderstorms and downpours possible. High of 66 (60-72). Warmest south. Winds out of the southwest at 5-12 mph



SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers 40%. Wettest north. Low of 52 (47-54). Winds light.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Clouds will begin to increase this evening around sunset as a fast moving low pressure approaches from the west. A few passing showers are possible as the low makes it way into the region.



The same low pressure will grind to a halt by Sunday morning leading to a semi-stationary frontal boundary that sets up over the Southern Tier. This frontal boundary will be the dominating factor over the next few days with multiple rounds or rainfall.



Consistent sunshine will not return to the area until Thursday.