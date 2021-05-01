Mourners hold protester funerals in Chad’s tense capital

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Hundreds of mourners have gathered in Chad’s capital to bury some protesters killed this week during anti-government demonstrations. Authorities say least six people died on Tuesday when protesters took to the streets before dawn to call for a return to civilian rule in the central African nation. It was the greatest unrest since the military announced a week earlier that President Idriss Deby Itno had been killed by rebels after more than three decades in power. The military handed power to his son, Mahamat, rather than to the president of the National Assembly as stipulated in the constitution.