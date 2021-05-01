Nichols named interim president at Georgia Highlands College

ROME, Ga. (AP) — The University System of Georgia is naming an interim leader for Georgia Highlands College as its current president leaves to become president of a Pittsburgh university. Chancellor Steve Wrigley says Georgia Highlands Provost Dana Nichols, who currently oversees academic affairs, will become interim president on July 7. That’s when President Don Green leaves for Point Park University. Nichols has been provost at 5,700-student Georgia Highlands since 2018. The college has campuses in Rome, Cartersville, Dallas, Douglasville and Marietta. Nichols was previously vice president of academic affairs at Chattanooga State Community College in Tennessee and dean of academic affairs at Lanier Technical College in Gainesville.