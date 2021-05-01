NUCLEAR PLANT NEAR NYC CLOSES

BUCHANAN, N.Y. (AP) - The Indian Point nuclear power plant north of New York City is scheduled to stop producing power after almost six decades of operation.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo had long sought to close the riverside plant he and other opponents saw as a safety threat to the millions of people living in the surrounding suburbs and the city 25 miles away.

The shutdown of the Indian Point Energy Center's Unit 3 reactor was scheduled for late Friday under the terms of a 2017 agreement involving the state and plant operator Entergy Corp.

The plant's Unit 2 reactor was shut down a year ago under the agreement.