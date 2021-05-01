Skip to Content

Saturday high school scores

jc seton lax

(WBNG) -- High school lacrosse, softball and baseball were in action across Section IV Saturday afternoon.

Final boys lacrosse scores:

Seton Catholic - 7, Johnson City - 15

Binghamton - 3, Chenango Forks - 24

Horseheads - 14, Owego - 0

Final girls lacrosse scores:

Seton Catholic - 14, Windsor - 8

Johnson City - 16, Binghamton - 2

Final baseball scores:

Chenango Forks - 0, Elmira - 15

Owego - 6, Sidney - 4

Final softball scores:

Vestal - 8, Union-Endicott - 2

Windsor - 8, Susquehanna Valley - 6

Owego - 12, Newark Valley - 1

Robyn Hearn

