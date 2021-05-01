Saturday high school scores

Saturday high school scoresNew
(WBNG) -- High school lacrosse, softball and baseball were in action across Section IV Saturday afternoon.
Final boys lacrosse scores:
Seton Catholic - 7, Johnson City - 15
Binghamton - 3, Chenango Forks - 24
Horseheads - 14, Owego - 0
Final girls lacrosse scores:
Seton Catholic - 14, Windsor - 8
Johnson City - 16, Binghamton - 2
Final baseball scores:
Chenango Forks - 0, Elmira - 15
Owego - 6, Sidney - 4
Final softball scores:
Vestal - 8, Union-Endicott - 2
Windsor - 8, Susquehanna Valley - 6
Owego - 12, Newark Valley - 1