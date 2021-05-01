Shelters struggle to vaccinate Pittsburgh’s homeless

PITTSBURGH (AP) — From the beginning of the pandemic, homeless individuals have been especially vulnerable to COVID-19 transmission. Congregate living in shelters poses many of the same risks of transmission as in nursing homes and correctional facilities. Studies show homeless people are more likely to contract severe cases that require hospitalization and death, due to the prevalence of several health issues and difficulty following public health guidelines. Shelters have had to significantly alter their processes to keep people safe. And as vaccine availability improves, those workers are still grappling with hesitancy and difficulty reaching a transient population.