Workers protest Indonesia’s labor law in May Day rallies

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Workers in Indonesia have marked international labor day with significantly less attended marches due to coronavirus restrictions but thousands still vented their anger at a new law they say harms their rights and welfare. About 50,000 workers from 3,000 companies and factories are expected to take part in traditional May Day marches in 200 cities and districts in Southeast Asia’s largest economy. Authorities in the capital, Jakarta, the epicenter of the national epidemic, have warned labor groups to adhere to social distancing and other measures, which will significantly reduce crowds. Trade unions say the new Job Creation Law hurts workers by reducing severance pay and removing restrictions on manual labor by foreign workers