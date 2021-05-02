Binghamton softball splits doubleheader with UMass Lowell

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Binghamton softball team split the doubleheader with UMass Lowell Sunday afternoon.

Final score Game 1:

Binghamton - 2 (8-13, 4-10 AE), UMass Lowell - 4 (11-13, 7-6 AE)

UMass Lowell hit a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning to break a 2-2 tie. Binghamton left the winning run at the plate in the seventh inning.

Final score Game 2:

Binghamton - 3 (9-13), UMass Lowell - 2 (11-14)

Junior Sophia Pappas drilled a walk off home run in the eighth inning that helped seal the win for Binghamton.

Junior Chloe Morgan went 4-for-8 and senior Makayla Alvarez went 3-for-7.

Freshman Allison L'Amoreaux pitched eight innings with five strikeouts, two runs, six hits and one walk.

Binghamton travels to Hartford Friday and Saturday for the last series of the regular season.