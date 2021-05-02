Endicott boil water advisory lifted, officials say problem corrected

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The boil water advisory that was announced Thursday for customers of the Endicott Water Department has been lifted.

Officials from the Village of Endicott announced today the problem with the drinking water has been corrected, and say it is no longer necessary to boil your drinking water.

The advisory was in place for customers of the entire Endicott Water District, which includes the Village, West Endicott, and Endwell, and was due to a mainline break and the system losing pressure.