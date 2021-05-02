Endicott Restaurant Week continues: ‘It’s a thank you to the community’

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The Brickyard in Endwell is one of 12 restaurants participating in Endicott Restaurant Week.

For owner Matt Collins, the event is a welcome sight after a year of ups and downs. He took over ownership of The Brickyard just three months before the pandemic forced many restrictions to be put in place, with some of the toughest on the restaurant industry.

Collins said the event is a way to bring customers back to eating out while also helping expand businesses.

"It's a thank you to the community giving a fantastic deal with the Restaurant Week menus and also brings in new guests as well," Collins said.

The event runs through May 6. For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.