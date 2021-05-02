Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Flaherty pitched six solid innings to keep his record perfect and Paul DeJong hit a three-run homer in the first inning to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 12-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Flaherty struck out nine while winning his fifth consecutive start. He gave up three runs on six hits and two walks and improved to 7-1 in 10 career starts against the Pirates. DeJong’s homer off Trevor Cahill capped a four-run first. St. Louis won for the seventh time in nine games.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 30 shots as the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 for their third straight win. Jesper Bratt, Janne Kuokkanen, Nico Hischier and Yegor Sharangovich all scored for the Devils, who had lost 10 straight games before this recent stretch during a four game series against the Flyers. Brian Elliott had 17 saves for Philadelphia, which has lost 10 of its last 15 games and has been eliminated from the East Division pl yoff contention. Joel Farabee scored Philadelphia’s only goal in the waning moments of the third period.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles added an extra first-round pick next year before selecting the Heisman Trophy winner and spent the rest of the draft focused mainly on defense. Trading up to take Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith at No. 10 after moving down from the sixth spot to the 12th easily was the highlight of Philadelphia’s draft. The Eagles got a high-ceiling offensive lineman with a long injury history when they took Crimson Tide center Landon Dickerson in the second round. They took Louisiana Tech defensive tackle Milton Williams in the third round and picked up two more defensive lineman in the sixth round Saturday: USC tackle Marlon Tuipulotu and Coastal Carolina end Tarron Johnson.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Conforto hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the ninth inning and the New York Mets benefited from a very questionable call by the second base umpire in a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Conforto also had a two-run double in a four-run first inning against former teammate Zack Wheeler. New York squandered the 4-0 lead but recovered to win for just the fourth time in 12 games — even after center fielder Brandon Nimmo and third baseman J.D. Davis exited with hand injuries. Alec Bohm hit a two-run homer for the Phillies, who have alternated wins and losses in their last 10 games.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers invested heavily in improving their sagging running game during the NFL draft. Pittsburgh used its first four selections on players who could help a rushing attack that finished last in the NFL in both yards and yards per carry in 2020. Coach Mike Tomlin says the arrival of a group that includes running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth makes the run game better.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins shut out the Washington Capitals 3-0 to reclaim first place in the East Division. Bryan Rust scored two unassisted goals to reach 100 in his NHL career. Tristan Jarry made 23 saves for his second shutout of the season. Jeff Carter also scored his fourth goal in 10 games since the Penguins acquired him at the trade deadline. The Capitals played without leading goal-scorer Alex Ovechkin and top defenseman John Carlson. Washington goaltender Ilya Samsonov allowed three goals the first 13 shots he faced.