Home Central gives back to fire departments in unique fundraiser

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Home Central locations in the area are giving back to fire departments through their mulch fundraiser.

The event runs throughout the month of May and gives $1 from every bag of mulch sold to area fire departments.

Employee William Suarez said the event is a part of the bigger goal of Home Central. "It's about a sense of community, not the idea of it. It's something that you feel and something we are definitely about," he said.