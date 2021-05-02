Italian rapper accuses state TV of attempted censorship

MILAN (AP) — Italian rapper Fedez has received a wave of public support after going public with attempts by RAI state television to censor his planned remarks calling attention to homophobia during a Workers’ Day concert. Fedez prevailed and made the statement as planned during the Saturday evening concert, saying it was the first time he had ever been asked to submit his remarks ahead of time. He went on to read homophobic statements by members of the right-wing League party. The statement was made in support of legislation now stalled in parliament that seeks to punish discrimination and hate crimes against gays and transgender people.