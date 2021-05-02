Phillies LHP Alvarado suspended 3 games for dustup with Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies reliever José Alvarado has been suspended three games by Major League Baseball for inciting a bench-clearing dustup with the New York Mets. Alvarado also was fined an undisclosed amount, as were Mets outfielder Dominic Smith and pitcher Miguel Castro for their roles in two heated exchanges Friday night in Philadelphia. The announcement was made by Michael Hill, baseball’s chief disciplinarian as Senior Vice President for On-Field Operations. Alvarado decided to appeal the penalty and will remain eligible to pitch until the process is completed. The NL East rivals were scheduled to wrap up their three-game series Sunday night.