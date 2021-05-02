Republican Susan Wright makes US House runoff in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A special election for a U.S. House seat in Texas is headed for a runoff. Republican Susan Wright secured one of the runoff spots Saturday night in Texas’ 6th Congressional District. But who she will face was too early to call. With nearly all votes counted, Republican Jake Ellzey led Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez by 354 votes. Susan Wright is a GOP activist and is running to replace her late husband, Rep. Ron Wright. He died in February after being diagnosed with COVID-19.