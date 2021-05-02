Richford Fire Department: Rt. 38, 38B closed to all traffic as department battles barn fire

NEWARK VALLEY (WBNG) -- The Richford Fire Department has posted to their Facebook page that the area of Route 38 and Route 38B is completely closed off due to a barn fire.

The fire is in the vicinity of the Visions Federal Credit Union and Newark Valley Fire Department.

The post was live on the Richford Fire Departments' Facebook page around 8 p.m.

The post states roads are closed off to all traffic as firefighters battle the flames.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as we learn more.