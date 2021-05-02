Shooting at Wisconsin casino; witness says at least 2 hit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Patrons fled a Wisconsin casino after gunshots broke out Saturday evening. One witness says at least two people were shot. The attack happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Oneida Casino, operated by the Oneida Nation on the western side of Green Bay. Tribe spokeswoman Bobbi Webster said “individuals” had been shot, but she didn’t have information on how many or their conditions. Attorney General Josh Kaul tweeted shortly before 10 p.m. that the scene was “contained” and there was no longer a threat to the community. Authorities released no other details.