Unsettled pattern heading into the work week

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Spot sprinkle possible. Low of 52 (48-55). Winds light.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers during the day. Steadier rain develops during the evening hours 70% PM. High of 70 (66-72). Winds out of the south at 5-12 mph.



MONDAY NIGHT: Rain showers 90%. Few downpours and storms possible. Low of 57 (53-58). Winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A stationary front off to the north will be main weather producer over the next few days. The front will serve as a boundary between a pipeline of moisture and drier conditions during that span.



Monday will be dry for the most part yet, the chance for rain increases throughout the day. Steadier rain showers will make their way into the region by the evening hours and linger overnight into Tuesday.



Come Tuesday morning, the stationary front will be further north than initially expected. This will result in more moisture and instability creeping into the Southern Tier which could lead to an isolated Thunderstorm. creeping into the Southern Tier which could lead to an isolated Thunderstorm.