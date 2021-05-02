Vaccine campaign begins amid virus surge in rebel-held Syria

IDLIB, Syria (AP) — A COVID-19 vaccine campaign has kicked off in Syria’s last rebel-held enclave. A 45-year-old front-line nurse was the first to receive a U.N.-secured jab Saturday. Nizar Fattouh, a nurse in Ibn Sina Hospital in Idlib city, got one of 53,800 AstraZeneca vaccine doses. They were delivered to northwest Syria through Turkey on April 21. The vaccines come amid a new surge of infections in the war-torn country. Syria supplies of oxygen are depleted and its hospitals were already overwhelmed from 10 years of conflict and deteriorating health care services. The AstraZeneca vaccines were delivered to the rebel-controlled area through a border crossing with Turkey.