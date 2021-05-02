Washington visits New York for division battle

Washington Capitals (32-14-5, second in the East Division) vs. New York Rangers (26-20-6, fifth in the East Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -114, Capitals -107

BOTTOM LINE: East Division foes New York and Washington will play.

The Rangers are 26-20-6 against division opponents. New York is 10th in the league averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Pavel Buchnevich with 20.

The Capitals are 32-14-5 in division play. Washington is third in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 24.

New York took down Washington 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on March 30.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buchnevich leads the Rangers with 20 goals, adding 24 assists and totaling 44 points. Mika Zibanejad has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Brenden Dillon leads the Capitals with a plus-13 in 51 games this season. T.J. Oshie has six goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Ryan Lindgren: day to day (upper body), Jack Johnson: out (sports hernia), Chris Kreider: day to day (lower body), Brett Howden: out (foot), Jacob Trouba: day to day (upper body).

Capitals: Alex Ovechkin: day to day (lower body), Michal Kempny: out (lower body), John Carlson: day to day (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.