(WBNG) -- Check out the best plays from the week in the Southern Tier sports world with 12 Sports’ Plays of the Week!

5. Troger Lombardini - Johnson City boys lacrosse

4. Sophia Pappas - Binghamton University softball

3. Hailey O'Donnell and Ava Carlin - Vestal girls lacrosse

2. Binghamton track & field