San Diego boat wreck kills 3, shows risks of ocean smuggling

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Coast Guard has ended its search for survivors of the San Diego boat wreck, which killed three and injured 29 on a bright Sunday morning near tidepools of Cabrillo National Monument, a popular spot for tourists and hikers. The incidents highlights how smugglers put migrants at extraordinary peril for profits. The overcrowded vessel had the hallmarks of a smuggling attempt from Mexico gone awry, though authorities stopped short of confirming it. Maritime smuggling off the California coast has ebbed and flowed over the years but has long been a risky alternative for migrants to avoid heavily guarded land borders.