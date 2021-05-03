‘Most’ capacity restrictions to be lifted with a caveat

ALBANY (WBNG) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that "most" capacity restrictions in the state will be lifted on Wednesday, May 19.

While the restrictions will be lifted, the state will still follow CDC guidelines on social distancing, so restrictions are based on if a place can space people out.

A business can open fully if everyone can show proof of full vaccination or a recent negative test result.

In a news conference before members of the media, the governor stated capacity restrictions in the region will be lifted at places like retail stores, amusement parks, museums, theaters, restaurants and others.

Gov. Cuomo said some restrictions will continue as part of his "smart reopening" plan.

The governor also said stadiums in the state can open at 33% capacity on May 19. The outdoor food curfew will be lifted May 31.

Part of the decision hinged on his assertion that New York has made progress in fighting the pandemic.

During the news conference, Cuomo said the state's positivity rate has dropped 50% in the last month, with the hospitalization rate dropping 38% in the same time period.

As of Monday, 9-million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 7-million New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.

The governor also addressed the challenges of vaccinating the young and those hesitant to receive the vaccine. He stated the vaccination rate has slowed since its peak on the week of April 12.