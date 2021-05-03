Ex-Pitt chancellor Nordenberg to chair redistricting panel

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Mark Nordenberg, the former chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh, is the state high court’s appointee and the tie-breaking fifth member of the panel that will redraw boundaries of Pennsylvania’s legislative districts. The state Supreme Court delivered the news Monday. Nordenberg, who also was Pitt’s law school dean, now chair’s the university’s Institute of Politics. For the past three decades at least, the state Supreme Court has appointed the panel’s fifth member after the four members — two Democratic lawmakers and two Republican lawmakers — could not agree on a fifth member. The state Supreme Court has a 5-2 Democratic majority, with four Democrats hailing from the Pittsburgh area.