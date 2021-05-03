Giroux, Hayes help Flyers to win over first-place Penguins

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two goals and an assist, Kevin Hayes gave Philadelphia a rare early lead, and the Flyers skated to an easy 7-2 victory over the first-place Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.Joel Farabee had a goal and two assists and Shayne Gostisbehere, Wade Allison and Robert also scored for the Flyers, who snapped a three-game skid and won for just the sixth time in the last 16.Sidney Crosby and Jason Zucker scored for the Penguins, who are tied atop the East Division with Washington. Each has 71 points, but the Capitals have four games left while Pittsburgh has three.