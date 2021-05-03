Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Alonso capped New York’s six-run eighth inning with a three-run double, and the Mets used a defensive meltdown by Philadelphia and a replay reversal to beat the Phillies 8-7. Michael Conforto snapped a tie with a bases-loaded walk against José Alvarado, driving in Jose Peraza, and Alonso followed with a liner off David Hale that split the gap in right-center and went all the way to the wall for an 8-4 lead. It looked as if Rhys Hoskins hit a tying three-run shot for Philadelphia in the ninth, but the homer was overturned by a replay review. Jeurys Familia then struck out Bryce Harper for the final out.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Joel Embiid had 34 points and 12 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers held on to beat the undermanned San Antonio Spurs 113-111 in overtime. Ben Simmons tipped in the game-winner off a miss from Embiid as time expired. Embiid had four points in overtime, all on free throws. Philadelphia won its fourth straight to remain atop the Eastern Conference. Lonnie Walker IV had 23 points to lead the Spurs, who lost their third straight. San Antonio was without four starters as Dejounte Murray and Derrick White missed the game due to injuries and DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl sat out for rest.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Carlos Martínez pitched eight marvelous innings, Harrison Bader hit an early three-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 for a three-game sweep. St. Louis has won seven straight against the Pirates and is 20-6 versus Pittsburgh since the start of the 2019 season. The sweep was the second in three series for the Cardinals, who have won eight of 10 overall. Bader’s home run off rookie Wil Crowe came with one out in the second inning. Martínez allowed five hits and two walks. He struck out three and retired his final eight batters. Alex Reyes retired the side in order in the ninth for his seventh save.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles added an extra first-round pick next year before selecting the Heisman Trophy winner and spent the rest of the draft focused mainly on defense. Trading up to take Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith at No. 10 after moving down from the sixth spot to the 12th easily was the highlight of Philadelphia’s draft. The Eagles got a high-ceiling offensive lineman with a long injury history when they took Crimson Tide center Landon Dickerson in the second round. They took Louisiana Tech defensive tackle Milton Williams in the third round and picked up two more defensive lineman in the sixth round Saturday: USC tackle Marlon Tuipulotu and Coastal Carolina end Tarron Johnson.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers invested heavily in improving their sagging running game during the NFL draft. Pittsburgh used its first four selections on players who could help a rushing attack that finished last in the NFL in both yards and yards per carry in 2020. Coach Mike Tomlin says the arrival of a group that includes running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth makes the run game better.