Man driving mid-size scooter killed in crash

WAYNE COUNTY, PA (WBNG) -- A Pennsylvania man was killed and a New York man was arrested after a crash involving a scooter in Wayne County just after midday Sunday.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, Charles Schroedel, 57, of Hawley, was killed when his 2011 Honda PCX scooter was struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion, driven by Anthony Martin Barry, 59, of Maspeth.

Police say Barry's vehicle was traveling south on State Route 507 and Schroedel was traveling north on the same road. The crash happened when Barry turned in front of the scooter to travel south on State Route 196, according to the police report.

Police say while interviewing Barry about the crash, he "exhibited signs of intoxication and was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.