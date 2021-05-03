Man gets life term in parking lot slaying of ex-girlfriend

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Philadelphia man who prosecutors said stabbed and ran over his ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of her suburban workplace has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 36-year-old Lawrence Crawley apologized Monday in Montgomery County Court before the mandatory sentence was imposed in the August 2018 death of 33-year-old Angela Stith. Prosecutors said Crawley smashed the window of the victim’s car at the Whitemarsh Township parking lot, caught her as she fled, stabbed her about 10 times and then drove a sport utility vehicle over her repeatedly as co-workers rushed to try to help.