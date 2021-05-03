Monday night high school scores

Monday night high school scoresNew
(WBNG) -- Check out the high school scores from across the Southern Tier!
Final girls lacrosse:
Union-Endicott - 10, Johnson City - 11
Binghamton - 2, Maine-Endwell - 16
Chenango Forks - 9, Seton Catholic - 15
Windsor - 16, Owego - 6
Final baseball scores:
Maine-Endwell - 0, Horseheads - 6
Johnson City - 2, Elmira - 3
Susquehanna Valley - 7, Windsor - 13
Oneonta - 12, Seton Catholic - 3
Bainbridge-Guildford - 2, Sidney - 15
Cooperstown - 15, Norwich - 2
Final softball scores:
Maine-Endwell - 10, Horseheads - 0
Oneonta - 14, Seton Catholic - 2
Corning - 7, Vestal - 3
Windsor - 10, Susquehanna Valley - 5
Bainbridge-Guildford - 6, Sidney - 7
Afton - 13, Oxford - 1