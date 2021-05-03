Skip to Content

Monday night high school scores

10:43 pm
(WBNG) -- Check out the high school scores from across the Southern Tier!

Final girls lacrosse:

Union-Endicott - 10, Johnson City - 11

Binghamton - 2, Maine-Endwell - 16

Chenango Forks - 9, Seton Catholic - 15

Windsor - 16, Owego - 6

Final baseball scores:

Maine-Endwell - 0, Horseheads - 6

Johnson City - 2, Elmira - 3

Susquehanna Valley - 7, Windsor - 13

Oneonta - 12, Seton Catholic - 3

Bainbridge-Guildford - 2, Sidney - 15

Cooperstown - 15, Norwich - 2

Final softball scores:

Maine-Endwell - 10, Horseheads - 0

Oneonta - 14, Seton Catholic - 2

Corning - 7, Vestal - 3

Windsor - 10, Susquehanna Valley - 5

Bainbridge-Guildford - 6, Sidney - 7

Afton - 13, Oxford - 1

Robyn Hearn

