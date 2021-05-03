100 years old: Low-key centenary for Northern Ireland

LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland is marking what is widely considered to be its centenary, with Queen Elizabeth II stressing the need for “reconciliation, equality and mutual understanding.” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on a visit to London, said Monday the U.S. will continue to encourage the U.K. and the EU “to prioritize political and economic stability in Northern Ireland” as they work through their post-Brexit relationship. Northern Ireland was created on May 3, 1921, when the island of Ireland was partitioned into two separate entities. Northern Ireland became part of the U.K. alongside England, Scotland and Wales. There were no grand ceremonies on Monday given the sharply differing views on its creation and subsequent history.