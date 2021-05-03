Owego Kitchen, Tioga State Bank, Home Central team up for May 100K challenge.

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Tioga State Bank Owego Kitchen, and Home Central are teaming up to co-host another 100K Community Care Challenge.

Kicking off May 1st, Tioga State Bank will donate $25 for every participant who finishes the 100K, up to $5,000. The Owego Kitchen and Home Central will each donate $10 per finisher.

There will also be gift card giveaways and additional prizes sponsored by other local businesses.

Ike Lovelass, owner of the Owego Kitchen says that his shop as well as Home Central and Tioga State bank rely on the community for business, and so this is their opportunity to give back.

"All of the proceeds are going to local food pantries, assisting people who are still very much in need as the demand continues for food especially out in our rural community," he said.

The proceeds will go toward food banks in Waverly, Spencer, and Tioga County Rural Ministry in Owego.

