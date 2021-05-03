Rumble Ponies prepare for the start of the season

(WBNG) -- After almost a year and a half later, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are getting ready to start the 2021 season.

Rumble Ponies manager Lorenzo Bundy said this season is about managing the workload for the players.

One of the biggest changes this season is the team playing a six-game series each week and having every Monday off for travel.

Bundy said the players and coaches got a taste of the new schedule during spring training this year.

"I think the players, as far as health wise, with that day off once a week allows us to stay healthy and keep guys on the field as much as possible," said Bundy. "I think it's going to beneficial to our young players and even the staff."

Two of the Rumble Ponies, Carlos Cortes and Mark Vientos, say they're ready to get this season started.

During the offseason, Cortes played in the Australian League to help improve his batting.

"It was an unbelievable experience," said Cortes. "It helped me get at bats. I really haven't had that many consistent at bats, obviously because of the year. I think that really helped me develop."

Vientos took another approach by taking up Pilates and working on his speed.

"My overall game, my mental game, my physical game I got a lot stronger, a lot quicker," said Vientos. "I feel prepared to go about this season."

Binghamton opens the season on the road at Akron Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m.