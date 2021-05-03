Sheriff: Wisconsin casino shooter was fired employee

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a man who shot and killed two people and wounded a third at a Wisconsin casino’s restaurant before police killed him had been fired from the eatery and banned from the property. Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain said Monday that the 62-year-old attacker walked into the Duck Creek Kitchen and Bar on Saturday and shot two people at a waiter station at close range with a 9 mm handgun, then shot and wounded a man outside the restaurant. He says police shot and killed the attacker on the north side of the building near a parking garage. The wounded man is in serious but stable condition at a Milwaukee hospital.