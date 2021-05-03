What to know about New York’s pandemic restrictions

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that "most" restrictions on places like restaurants will be lifted May 19 with caveats.

The state made the announcement along with the states of New Jersey and Connecticut, saying the restrictions are being lifted in the tri-state area.

Here's what you need to know about Monday's announcement:

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will lift most industry capacity restrictions on May 19 given vaccination progress and case decline

Business capacity limits to be replaced with space available to maintain six feet of social distancing on May 19 in New York and New Jersey

Outdoor social gathering limit increases to 500 on May 10 in New York

Indoor social gathering limit increases to 250 on May 19 in New York

Outdoor residential gathering limit is removed in New York

Indoor residential gathering limit increases to 50 on May 19 in New York

Large-scale indoor venue capacity increases to 30%, with proof of vaccination or recent negative test result

Large-scale outdoor venue capacity increases to 33% on May 19, with proof of vaccination or recent negative test result

The governor's announcement stated that businesses that operate based on percentage of maximum occupancy will now be limited by the space available for patrons to maintain the CDC-recommended six feet of physical distance. The limitations will apply to the following:

Commercial settings

Retail

Food services

Gyms and fitness centers

Amusement parks

Family entertainment

Hair salons

Barber shops

Personal care services

Houses of worship

To read more about the governor's announcement, click here.