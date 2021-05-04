Campaign stunt, ads bring California recall into new phase

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two Republicans running for California governor have pitched themselves as “the beast” and a “compassionate disruptor” in new campaign ads. Businessman John Cox lost to Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2018 and launched a campaign bus tour on Tuesday alongside a live Kodiak bear. He’s painting himself as the beast to Newsom’s “beauty,” saying he can bring bold change to Sacramento. Former Olympian and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner calls herself a “compassionate disruptor” in her video. Its release marked her first time speaking about her candidacy since she entered the race. The videos mark a new phase in the recall election against Newsom that’s expected later this year.