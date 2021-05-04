2 women charged with trying to vote for deceased mothers

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Two suburban Philadelphia women are facing misdemeanor voter fraud charges after authorities allege they completed mail-in ballots for the November 2020 election by signing the names of their deceased mothers. Bucks County prosecutors say 56-year-old Danielle Dooner of Buckingham Township and 51-year-old Melissa Ann Fisher of Quakertown were both charged by summons with third-degree misdemeanor violations of provisions relating to absentee and mail-in ballots. Prosecutors cited handwriting analysis in alleging they signed declarations and other documents for the ballots of their mothers, both of whom died in September. Neither ballot was counted or opened. Court documents don’t list attorneys representing the defendants.