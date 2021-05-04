World markets mixed after strong earnings, data lift Wall St

Shares are mixed in Europe and Asia after strong corporate earnings and data lifted stocks on Wall Street. London, Paris and Hong Kong advanced while Frankfurt declined. Tokyo and Shanghai were closed for holidays. U.S. futures were lower. Saudi Aramco said Tuesday its profits soared by 30% in the first-quarter of the year, compared to last year, riding on the back of higher crude oil prices and recovering demand. A strong dose of positive earnings reports and economic data that showed the U.S. economy is growing pushed the S&P 500 up 0.3% on Monday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economic outlook has “clearly brightened” in the United States, but the recovery remains too uneven.