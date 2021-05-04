Chauvin defense team pushes for a new trial

(WBNG) -- Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin's defense team is pushing for a new trial, according to court documents filed in a Minnesota Court on Tuesday.

According to the document, Chauvin's defense team says it's requesting a new trial based on "the interests of justice; abuse of discretion that deprived the Defendant of a fair trial; prosecutorial and jury misconduct; errors of law at trial; and a verdict that is contrary to law."

On April 20, a jury found Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter charges after 10 hours of deliberation.

Chauvin was on trial for the death of George Floyd. Floyd died in May 2020 after Chauvin pinned his knee on his neck for over eight minutes.

The full document is posted below: