Crosby scores 2 goals as Pens surge past Flyers 7-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored two goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins regained first place in the East Division with a 7-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Marcus Pettersson, Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker, Mark Friedman and John Marino also scored goals while Tristan Jarry had 30 saves for the Penguins, who moved two points ahead of idle Washington. The Capitals have two games in hand over the Penguins with one week left in the regular season.