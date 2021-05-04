Egypt buying 30 more Rafale fighter jets from France

PARIS (AP) — Egypt is buying another 30 Rafale fighter jets from France. Both countries confirmed the deal separately on Tuesday. With the new purchase, Egypt will end up with a total of 54 of the advanced warplanes. Its fleet of Rafales will become the second-largest after the French air force’s. The Egyptian military said the purchase would be financed with a 10-year French loan. The value of the deal wasn’t given. Egypt became the first overseas buyer of France’s delta-winged, multi-role warplane in 2015. Other multi-billion euro (dollar) sales have followed, including to India and Greece. The French Defense Ministry said the latest deal would create the equivalent of 7,000 jobs in France.