Ex-minister: Bolsonaro eyed decree on chloroquine for COVID

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A former Brazilian health minister says President Jair Bolsonaro considered issuing a decree expanding the use of the anti-malarial drug chloroquine for COVID-19 patients, though studies found it ineffective. Luiz Henrique Mandetta gave six hours of testimony Tuesday as part of a Senate investigation into the government’s handling of the pandemic. Brazil’s had recorded 408,000 from COVID-19, the world’s second-highest death toll. The government’s insistent promotion of chloroquine and a less toxic version is expected to be among the lawmakers’ key lines of investigation. Bolsonaro has opposed stringent pandemic measures such as lockdowns on the grounds that they threaten Brazil’s economy and he has frequently touted the use of unproven anti-malarial drugs in treating COVID-19.